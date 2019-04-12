Mammootty fans all across Kerala are now in a state of ecstasy as the most-anticipated movie of the star titled Madhura Raja has hit the screens on Friday, April 12. The film is directed by Vyshakh and it is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Pokkiri Raja. In the film, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of Raja, a goon from Madurai who has a heart made of gold.

In a recent talk with Malayalam Manorama, Vyshakh shared a shocking experience he faced during the shooting of Madhura Raja. The director revealed that Mammootty was severely injured during the climax shooting of the film.

"It happened during the climax shooting of Madhura Raja. Suddenly, some fire streaks hit Mammootty sir's body and inflicted serious burns on his hands. However, Mammootty stood calm, and he completed the shot with perfection. The shooting schedule of Madhura Raja was loaded with many such memorable moments," said Vyshakh.

Vyshakh added that Madhura Raja is such a film which has utilised Mammootty as an actor to the fullest. As per Vyshakh, this film is totally different from its sequel Pokkiri Raja.

"In Madhura Raja, we have used Mammootty both as an actor and a star. After Peranbu, Mollywood movie buffs are going to see Mammootty through his role in Madhura Raja. It should be noted that Madhura Raja will be a completely different movie when compared to Pokkiri Raja. This movie happens after ten years of Pokkiri Raja, and it will reflect in the story for sure," added Vyshakh.

Recently, Peter Hein, the action choreographer of Madhura Raja, had revealed that Mammootty had put immense efforts in the stunt sequences of the movie.

Madhura Raja is such a movie that can boast about its ensemble star cast. Apart from Mammootty, this film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan and Nedumudi Venu in other prominent roles. Bollywood starlet Sunny Leone is also making her grand Mollywood debut through this film. As per reports, Leone will be seen playing an item number in this movie.