Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' is one of the most-anticipated Malayalam movies of the year, and it is expected to hit the theaters on April 12, 2019. The makers of the movie are now busy releasing character posters of the movie, and a recent poster which surfaced online recently has now triggered a fight between 'Nadipin Nayakan' Suriya and 'Ilayathalapathy' Vijay fans.

The poster that introduces Aju Varghese's character in 'Madhura Raja' is one facing controversy. In the poster, the makers have revealed that the name of Aju's character in the movie is 'Suru', and soon Suriya fans started alleging that the character has been named to intentionally tarnish the 'Singham' star. It should be noted that Suriya has been sarcastically called 'Suru' in Facebook cinema pages like 'Fan Fight Club'.

As Suriya fans started lashing out against the makers of 'Madhura Raja', Vijay fans intervened claiming that there is nothing wrong with the name of Aju Varghese's character. Soon, an intense online fan fight erupted in Aju Varghese's page, loaded with badly edited pictures of the actors and unbearable verbal blame characterized by abusive language.

In the meantime, Aju Varghese urged Suriya fans to remain calm, and he made it clear that the character of his name in 'Madhura Raja' has nothing to do with the Tamil actor. Aju also added that he is a hardcore fan of Suriya.

'Madhura Raja' is directed by hitmaker Vyshakh, and it is a prequel to 2010 blockbuster 'Pokkiri Raja'. The film will feature Mammootty in the role of a Tamil Nadu goon who has the heart of gold. It should be noted that Prithviraj Sukumaran who played the role of Mammootty's brother in the prequel is not present in the star cast of this film.

Even in Prithviraj's absence, 'Madhura Raja' boasts of an impressive star cast including Tamil star Jai, Siddique, Anna Reshma Rajan, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagapathi Babu, Shamna Kasim, Anusree, Vijayaraghavan, and Nedumudi Venu. Bollywood starlet Sunny Leone is also playing a small cameo role in this movie.

Uday Krishna has penned the script for 'Madhura Raja', while the camera is cranked by Shaji Kumar. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for this movie.