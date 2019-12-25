A medical assistant at a local private hospital in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar has been arrested for allegedly molesting and taking pictures of a woman who was undergoing a computerised tomography (CT) scan.

The man, identified as 24-year-old James Thomas, is a technician and operates the CT scan machine at the hospital. The woman, 40, had reportedly gone to the hospital on Monday for a full-body CT scan.

According to the Hill Line Police, Thomas touched her inappropriately when she was strapped to the machine and also took her pictures.

She approached the police and lodged an FIR against Thomas on Monday evening. "She had already complained at the hospital. We arrested Thomas Tuesday. He has been remanded to our custody till December 27," a senior officer said.

Thomas is currently being interrogated.