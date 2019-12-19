Noted historian Ramachandra Guha, who was detained in Bengaluru on Thursday, December 19, has been released. Guha was protesting at Town Hall while he was detained earlier today. Guha condemned the Bengaluru Police for its action against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in the city.

The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS has confirmed the news on Twitter.

The city police provided security and also deployed an ambulance to ensure the safety of Guha. He was taken to the Deputy Commissioner of Police office inside the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters at Bengaluru.

Earlier today, a video went viral on the internet showing Guha, 61, holding a poster that reads, "CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] against Constitution", and arguing with city police as they take him away.

"We are protesting in a non-violent manner totally. This is a discriminatory act. See how the police are behaving against the citizens. What is this action of the police," said Guha.

Photos, videos of his detention went viral

Guha was one among the protesters taken into preventive custody for staging a protest against the CAA. Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

Guha was carrying a placard bearing the image of BR Ambedkar in blue, reading CAA against Constitution.

He was pushed and detained by a group of policemen and lead into a bus as he was speaking. Photographs and a video of his detention went viral.

(With agency inputs)