Eminent Indian historian, author and columnist Ramachandra Guha was detained by the Bengaluru City Police on Thursday (December 19) for staging protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) near Sri Putyanna Chetty Town Hall defying prohibitory orders.

The 61-year-old academician was detained by the police mid-interview. The renowned author was staging a peaceful protest near Town Hall when he was detained. The police provided security and also deployed an ambulance to ensure the safety of Guha. He along with other protestors were taken to a Mangala Kalyana Mantapa wedding hall in Adugodi by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve (CAR).

According to the sources, he was detained by the police on the direct orders from the central government. Guha said that his detention was absolutely undemocratic as he was detained for holding a poster of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar and speaking about the constitution to the media.

Moments before he was detained by the police he said that the protest was against the discriminatory CAA bill, which is against our constitution and Section 144. He said that the Britishers used the prohibitory orders to suppress Gandhiji's movement.

Ramachandra Guha is a noted historian whose research interests include environmental, social, economics, political, contemporary and cricket history. He is also a columnist for several leading magazines and academic journals. He has also authored several acclaimed books including Gandhi Before India and India after Gandhi.

He is a significant figure in Indian historical studies who is conferred with the American Historical Association's (AHA) Honorary Foreign Member prize for 2019.