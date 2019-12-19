Noted historian Ramachandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru on Thursday, december 19, while he was protesting at Town Hall. Guha condemned the Bengaluru Police for its action against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in the city.
A video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows Guha, 61, holding a poster that reads, "CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] against Constitution", and arguing with city police as they take him away.
"We are protesting in a non-violent manner totally. This is a discriminatory act. See how the police are behaving against the citizens. What is this action of the police," said Guha.
.@Ram_Guha arretsed by @BlrCityPolice at townhall #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/XTcbMhSuUa— Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) December 19, 2019
Guha castigated the police for playing to the tunes of the Central government in Delhi.
He was one among the protesters taken into preventive custody for staging a protest against the CAA.
Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.
Guha was carrying a placard bearing the image of B. R. Ambedkar in blue, reading CAA against Constitution.
He was pushed and detained by a group of policemen and lead into a bus as he was speaking.
Photographs and a video of his detention went viral.