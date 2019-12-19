Major telecom service providers - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio - have suspended internet services in nine areas of the national capital New Delhi to comply with a government order, in the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

"As per the directive received from the Government, data services are stopped at a few locations," Vodafone Idea's customer care tweeted in response to a user's question about its network in Delhi on Thursday, December 19.

SMS services have also been suspended at a few locations, the company's customer care separately told another Twitter user.

Rival Bharti Airtel's customer care also told customers on Twitter it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the Indian capital following days of protests across the city against a new citizenship law.

"We're complying with instructions received from govt authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi," Bharti's customer care said on social media platform Twitter.

"Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running."

