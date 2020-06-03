Moksha is one of the most expected thriller genre movies in the Kannada film industry, which was earlier planned to release in this month. But due to Covid-19 and lockdown of all businesses the release is postponed to this year-end.

Moksha has created a lot of curiosity and a good response through its posters and the teaser among the Kannada audience. Moksha is a suspense thriller with many twists and turns. It is a psychological thriller with many shades of Darkness, which will send a chill down the audience's spine. It is a mixture of varied feelings. It has love, relationship struggles, loneliness, crime and much more.

Mohan Dhanraj and Aradhya Laxman have acted in the lead roles in Moksha. Tarak Ponnappa, Bhoomi Agnani and Prashanth Natana have played important roles in the film. Samarth Naik has written and directed this movie, earlier he has directed and produced more than 300 ad films.

Guru Prashanth Rai, Jome Joseph and Kiran Hampapur have panned the camera work for Moksha. Jayanth Kaikini and Kumardutt have written the lyrics, and Kishan Mohan has done the Music for the film. Varun Kumar has done the editing and VFX work for the film. Tom C Jose has done the DI work for the movie.