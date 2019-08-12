Mohan Dhanraj is making his acting debut with in feature films with Kannada movie Moksha, which is expected to hit the screens in October. The debutante actor is very confident about the success of the film.

Mohan Dhanraj is passionate, hardworking, intelligent and has goodlooks. Since his college days, he has been a popular guy due to his long locks and a muscular body. He always dreamt of being actor, but coming from a middle class family of bankers, education was always first priority. After pursuing MBA in finance and marketing from IMI Belgium, he came back to Bangalore and started working with an MNC as an Investment Banker.

But soon his passion for acting reignited and there was no turning back for Mohan Dhanraj. After modeling for a year in Bangalore, he moved to mumbai to learn the art of acting from a renowned acting school Kreating Characters which is known alumnies like Anushka Sharma, Rajkumar Rao and Tiger Shroff.

Mohan Dhanraj has done many daily soaps, short films made under the production houses like Balaji Telefilms, Contiloe Films, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and has made a name for himself in the TV industry. He has also featured in some ad films directed by Samarth Naik. Knowing him well, the director decided to rope him for his debut directorial venture Moksha, which is a suspense thriller.

After a few meetings, Mohan Dhanraj and Samarth Naik sealed the deal and the rest is history. "The role of Akash is very challenging, has multiple shades and required a lot of vesatility and poise, which Mohan brings to the table as he is very expressive and is an amazing actor. He will a great talent to watch out for in the film industry and he has all the potential to be a big star," the director told IBTimes India.

Talking to IBTimes India, Mohan Dhanraj said, "Shooting is complete and Moksha has come out really well. I'm really excited about it and the whole team is all geared up for promotions and release. All of us have put our heart and soul and the end product is better than what we expected. Hopefully, it's going to be a October release if everything goes according to plan. I'm sure the audience are going to love Moksha."

Mohan Dhanraj signed off with this message to all the budding actors with big dreams out there, "No matter how hard things get always, have self belief. Nothing is impossible in life. Trust youself, stay focussed and keep working hard, you will reach your goal and dont stop dreaming! cheers!"