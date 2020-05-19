It was just a few weeks before coronavirus lockdown that director Jeethu Joseph started the works of his new movie titled Ram, with Mohanlal in the lead role.

However, the coronavirus outbreak shattered all the schedules of the movie, and the makers have now postponed the filming of this big-budget flick.

Jeethu Joseph clarifies

As uncertainty surrounding the movie looms up, director Jeethu Joseph has now revealed some crucial regarding the film's shooting. In a recent Facebook post, Jeethu revealed that Ram is a movie that will be shot in the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. He made it clear that the filming will be resumed only after the containment of coronavirus in these countries.

"We had to stop the work of 'RAM' due to the spread of COVID Virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in the UK and Uzbekistan. Since Kerala is one of the few places in the world where Corona has been controlled effectively, it is likely to start the shoot early here," posted Jeethu Joseph on his Facebook page.

Jeethu Joseph also revealed that he is planning to start the shooting of a new movie which will be entirely shot in Kerala.

In the last two three days I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie 'RAM'... Posted by Jeethu Joseph on Monday, 18 May 2020

Ram is expected to be a high voltage action thriller, and it will feature Mohanlal in a very different getup. Trisha Krishnan will be playing the role of the female lead in this movie. As per close sources to the film, the actress will be saying the character of a doctor in Ram.

Mohanlal awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

In the meantime, Mohanlal fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan. The film was originally set to release on March 26, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, makers have indefinitely postponed the release.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is touted to be the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Prabhu Ganeshan, Arjun Sarja, Suneil Shetty, and Pranav Mohanlal in other prominent roles. The film is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.