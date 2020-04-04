Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Mollywood has halted shooting of all movies, and most of the film stars are now enjoying some nice time with their families. Manju Warrier, the lady Superstar of Mollywood is making use of these lockdown days to fine-tune her dancing skills.

Manju Warrier practicing Kuchipudi

Manju Warrier is an established dancer, and she was a top dance performer during her school days. The actress was also a Kalathilakam winner in Kerala youth festivals, and her performance on stage had helped her a lot to enter the Malayalam film industry.

As Manju Warrier is now locked down in her house due to the coronavirus outbreak, she is practicing Kuchipudi again, and the actress has shared a video of her dancing session on her Facebook page. In her recent post, she also made it clear that dancing helps to stay mentally and physically fit in these days of quarantine.

The dancing video of Manju Warrier has already gone viral, and fans are praising the actress for her charm and grace.

"Its really inspiring this time. I wish you to dance like this always. You are always fresh and new on your looks. You are such an inspiration for women," commented Parvathi Sumesh, a Facebook user.

" I used to think of you whenever I have downs in my life.you are my inspiration to get up, to fight, to come up in my life. Thank you to show as a way to fight with a beautiful smile," commented Anjali, another user.

Manju Warrier awaiting release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film has Mohanlal in the lead role, and the movie will narrate the story of the legendary Kunjali Marakkar who waged a war against Portuguese invaders.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was originally scheduled to hit the theaters on March 26. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers postponed the release of this big-budget movie.