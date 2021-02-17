Mohanlal fans all across the nation are now eagerly awaiting the release of his new movie 'Drishyam 2' which will be premiered on February 19 on Amazon Prime Video. In a promotional chat session on Twitter, Mohanlal revealed that 'Drishyam 2' may get a theatrical release post its OTT screening. However, the Kerala Film Chamber has now revealed that the theatrical release of 'Drishyam 2' will not be allowed as the film is getting screened on an OTT platform first.

Film Chamber shatters Mohanlal's dream

According to the Film Chamber, all the films that eye for a theatrical release should register with the Chamber, and should also sign an affidavit that assures that OTT screening will happen only after 42 days of a movie's theatrical screening.

"Drishyam 2, like any other Malayalam film that released first on an OTT platform, will not be allowed to have a theatrical release. The films that register with the film chamber sign an affidavit that they will release their films on OTT only at least 42 days after a theatrical release. All films that fail to do so will not be allowed a theatrical release. Just because Drishyam 2 is a superstar film, the rules cannot be bent," Vijayakumar, president of Kerala Film Chamber told The News Minute.

Drishyam 2: The most anticipated film of the year

Drishyam 2 is widely considered one of the most anticipated films of the year, as it is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. The film is expected to be a thriller which will showcase the life of Georgekutty after he committed a murder coverup. Unlike the sequel, Mohanlal will be seen in a bearded avatar in this movie.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Asha Sharath, and Murali Gopy in other prominent roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.