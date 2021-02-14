The wait is finally going to get over, as the first episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be premiered in Asianet on February 14, 2021, at 6.00 PM. As the show is just hours away, audiences are eagerly waiting to know the names of the contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house this year. Just like the first two seasons, Superstar Mohanlal will be hosting this edition as well, and this year, he is apparently charging a huge sum of money as remuneration.

Mohanlal charges Rs 18 crore

According to reports, Mohanlal has apparently raised his remuneration, and he is charging Rs 18 crores for hosting the show this year. Reports state that Mohanlal had charged Rs 12 crore last year, and considering his immense popularity among Keralites, he has decided to increase the remuneration again to host Bigg Boss Malayalam.

In the new edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal will be seen in a very stylish avatar. Jishad Shamsudheen is handling the costume and style department of Mohanlal, and he revealed that Japanese and Bohemian fashion elements are being included in the Superstar's costumes this time.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Expectations are sky high

The first two seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam were huge hits, and the show broke several TRP records. As Mohanlal is once again hosting the popular reality show, audiences believe that the show will set new records again.

This year, many controversial figures, including Bhagyalakshmi, are expected to enter the house as teammates, and if it happens, the show will be completely loaded with controversies and emotional moments. Several reports claim that an upcoming model named Rithu Manthra is also part of this year's Bigg Boss Malayalam. Some other contestants who are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house are actor Noby Marcos, Subi, and RJ Firos.

Bigg Boss Malayalam created by Endemol Shine will be aired on Asianet and Disney+Hotstar tonight at 6 PM.