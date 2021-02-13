The wait is finally over, as the much-awaited premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will happen on February 14, 2021. Superstar Mohanlal who hosted the first two editions will host the third edition as well, and audiences are expecting something big this time from both the contestants and the anchor. As the new edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be premiered in the next few hours, several speculations regarding the contestants who will participate in the show have already gone viral on social media platforms. And now, according to the latest updates, prominent dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi will be most probably a part of the show.

Bhagyalakshmi: One of the most popular dubbing artists in Mollywood

Bhagyalakshmi is one of the most senior dubbing artists in Mollywood, and in her career, she has lent voice to many top actresses in the industry. The dubbing artist is still lauded for her outstanding work for lending voice to Shobhana in the evergreen classic film 'Manichithrathazhu'.

The 58-year-old artist is also a prominent social activist, and she has expressed her opinion in several recent political and social events.

Bhagyalakshmi in Bigg Boss 3 may affect TRP rating

Even though Bhagyalakshmi is a very popular personality in Mollywood, the dubbing artist does not enjoy a decent fan following among the general public. Recently, Bhagyalakshmi had run into controversies after manhandling a YouTuber who made defamatory videos about her. Even though Bhagyalakshmi's act received positive responses from a section of social media users, most of the netizens lashed out at her for propagating the idea of mob lynching.

As Bhagyalakshmi is apparently going to be part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, several netizens have already started claiming that the move from Asianet and Endemol Shine, will create negative impacts. According to these critics, Bhagyalakshmi's interviews and her behavior is irritating, and it will negatively impact the show's TRP rating.