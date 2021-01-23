Manju Pathrose (Manju Sunichen) was a very controversial contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. The serial actress faced severe criticisms for her bonding with Fukru, and several social media users claimed that Manju is heading towards a divorce.

However, after getting evicted from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, Manju revealed that her marital relationship with Sunichen is all well and good. And now, Manju has once again triggered a controversy by tattooing on her breast.

Manju Sunichen gets tattooed

In a recent video posted on her YouTube channel 'Blackies', Manju shared the tattooing clip. In the video, Manju, along with her friend Simi Sabu can be seen entering a tattoo shop. The video also features Manju crying aloud while getting tattooed on her breast.

As Manju's tattooing video went viral, a section of netizens lashed out at the actress for sharing such a clip on YouTube. Some other people claimed that Manju is posting videos like these just for the sake of publicity, and went on to argue that the actress is the cultural heritage of Kerala.

However, fans of Manju Pathrose defended the actress, and they revealed that it is Manju's freedom to apply tattoos on any part of her body.

Manju Sunichen's journey to stardom

Manju began her career by participating in the reality show Veruthe Alla Bharya on Mazhavil Manorama. Her performance in the reality show garnered positive reviews from all corners, and it helped her to get acting offers.

Manju's popularity reached sky-high as she appeared in Marimayam, a sitcom on Mazhavil Manorama. She later appeared in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. During her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal warned her for insulting Rajith Kumar. Rajith Kumar was one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, and Manju's attitude towards him negatively impacted her in the show.