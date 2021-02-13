As movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime on February 19, Superstar Mohanlal has unintentionally spilled the beans on a major plot twist of Drishyam. While talking to Reporter TV, Mohanlal revealed some hints about the climax twist of Drishyam 2, widely considered the most anticipated film of the year.

Georgekutty in jail

During the interview, the interviewer asked Mohanlal whether there will be Drishyam 3. Suddenly, Mohanlal revealed that as Georgekutty is in jail, he should break the prison to begin Drishyam 3. As the Superstar made these unexpected remarks, several netizens started claiming that Georgekutty will be sentenced to prison in the climax of Drishyam 2.

According to netizens, Mohanlal's Georgekutty might have decided to confess to murder, to protect his wife and daughter, who actually committed the murder. Some other netizens suspect that Drishyam 2 will feature another crime, and it will decide the climax twist of the film. These netizens claim that there is one scene in the trailer that features an unknown man carrying a corpse in his shoulder, and it could be the new crime in Drishyam 2.

As Mohanlal made these unexpected comments on Drishyam 2 climax, several people have started trolling the star, and they claim that the actor might have drunk during the time of the interview.

However, director Jeethu Joseph has several times made it clear that there will no murder in Drishyam 2. But netizens suspect that Jeethu is making these comments to reduce the hype surrounding the film.

Drishyam 2 in Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam 2 has been ruling the headlines since the day of its announcement. The shooting of this Mohanlal film was completed during the time of the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, Mohanlal fans believed that Drishyam 2 will have a theatrical release, but producer Antony Perumbavoor decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath, and Antony Perumbavoor in other prominent roles.