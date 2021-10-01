Prithviraj Sukumaran is now one of the most demanded actors and directors in the Malayalam film industry. He who made his directorial debut with the movie Lucifer is now back with his second film as a director, named Bro Daddy. This film too has Mohanlal in the lead role, and Prithviraj himself is doing another crucial role in this flick. According to the latest updates, this film will have a direct OTT release, and it will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

Disney+Hotstar entering the space dominated by Amazon Prime and Netflix

Most of the Malayalam movies which were released recently on OTT had their premiere either on Netflix or Amazon Prime. And now, Disney+Hotstar is also all set to premiere a Mollywood movie, and they have chosen the biggest brand in Kerala, 'Mohanlal'.

Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, a tweet made by trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai suggests that Disney+Hotstar has inked a deal with Aashirvad Cinemas' Antony Perumbavoor.

Bro Daddy: A fun movie from Prithviraj Sukumaran and team

Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran had revealed that Bro Daddy will be a light-hearted comedy entertainer. He also claimed that this film will not be like Lucifer which was shot on a grand scale.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mallika Sukumaran, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, and Kaniha in other prominent roles.

An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie is expected to be made soon.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Brahmam is all set to have its release on October 07. The film which is the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Brahmam stars Raashi Khanna in the role of the female lead, while the supporting star cast includes Mamta Mohandas, Shankar, and Unni Mukundan.