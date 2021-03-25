Mohanlal, the complete actor of Mollywood is making his directorial debut with the movie 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'. The film started rolling in a grand ceremony yesterday, and several celebrities including Mammootty, Dileep, Prithviraj, and Sathyan Anthikkadu attended the event. Later, in a press conference, Mohanlal revealed some exclusive details about this big-budget movie.

Barroz is for children and people with the mindset of children

During the press conference, Mohanlal revealed that Barroz is a film that is tailormade for children and people with the mindset of children. He also added that this film is not a ghost movie, instead, it is a fantasy flick with elements of magical realism.

"There is a mystery in this film. That is the major excitement of this movie. We will be confused about whether it is real or fantasy. This is not the story of a ghost. There are several psychological factors in it. I cannot divulge more details. There is a soul in this movie," said Mohanlal.

Mohanlal, during the press meet, revealed that the film's pre-production works faced so many barriers due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The superstar also thanked Prithviraj Sukumaran for accepting the offer even though it was made on very short notice. Mohanlal also denied the rumors surrounding Ajith's involvement in this movie.

Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure to offer a visual spectacle

During the press conference, cinematographer Santhosh Sivan revealed that the entire storyboard of the movie is completed. Mohanlal backed the legendary cinematographer and made it clear that the shooting of the film is completed in papers.

Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure will be completely shot in 3D, and it will be made with a mammoth budget. Jijo Punnoose, best known for directing My Dear Kuttichathan, the first 3D film in India has written the script of this movie. The film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.