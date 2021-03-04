It was in 1978 that an eighteen-year-old young boy started his acting career with a minor role in the movie 'Thiranottam'. This young boy later reshaped the entire Mollywood industry, and he is none other than Complete Actor Mohanlal. With his impeccable acting skills and on-screen charisma, the actor captured a million hearts over the course of his career that has been spanning over four decades.

From an unconventional smile to the most lovable laughter

Mohanlal's debut as a prominent actor happened in 1980 with the movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal. In the film, directed by Fazil, Mohanlal played the role of Narendran, an antagonist with a devilish smile. At that time, Mohanlal's smile and mannerisms were not suited for that typical cliched Mollywood hero, but his performance as the villain garnered positive reviews from all corners.

At that time, several film critics called Mohanlal one of the ugliest actors in Kerala, and called him a misfit for the job. However, an unflinching Mohanlal transformed his weaknesses into strengths and evolved as one of the greatest actors Mollywood has ever witnessed.

Later, Mohanlal reinvented his career, and his once-unconventional smile became the most lovable laughter among Mollywood audiences. Mohanlal's iconic smile was captured to perfection by several directors in movies like 'Chithram', 'Vandanam', 'Pavithram', 'Gandharvam' etc.

Mohanlal's spectrum of laughter video impresses audiences

And now, a YouTube channel named Cinedote has now released a video that shows that iconic Mohanlal smiles from the beginning of his career. The video has gone viral among fans of the star, and they are lauding the channel for putting so much effort to make such a grand video portraying all the smiles of Mohanlal from more than 340 movies.

Mohanlal is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Drishyam 2, which had its release on Amazon Prime Video. The actor's upcoming movie is Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan. The film is touted to be the most expensive movie ever made in Mollywood. The film will have its theatrical release in May 2020.