The wait is finally over, and the much-anticipated Mollywood movie of the year 'Drishyam 2' has finally hit Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021. Expectations surrounding this film were sky-high, as Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Drishyam that shattered several collection records. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Ganesh Kumar in other prominent roles.

Drishyam 2: Watch it for Georgekutty and his family

Drishyam, 2 began in an interesting note where a murderer sees Georgekutty coming out of the constructing police station where he had dumped the corpse of Varun in 2013. Later, the film shifts to 2021 where Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal is leading a happy life with his family. Georgekutty is not the old illiterate man now. He is now the owner of Rani Cinemas, a theater, and he cleverly manages to lead a life without leaking the secrets of murder coverup.

In the meantime, the police department is leading a parallel investigation to solve the mysteries surrounding the Varun murder case, and they have deployed undercover officers to unveil the ultimate truth regarding the homicide.

At one point in time, things take an unexpected turn for Georgekutty and his family, and the remaining movie deals with how Georgekutty proves his innocence by making the Indian judiciary and police clueless.

Drishyam 2: A logicless drama, with some values

From the very first scene where we see a group of autorickshaw drivers discussing the Varun murder case, the director clearly conveys that he has made this movie without any preparation. From that scene, the film follows a path where audiences should set their logic aside, and in the climax, Drishyam 2 spoiled the entire feel created by its prequel. Revealing

In Drishyam 2, police officers can be seen as clowns who deprive common sense, and their characterizations literally resembled those cliched investigative officers Kerala audiences have seen in daily soaps used to get aired in Asianet and Surya TV. However, what saves the movie is Georgekutty's unending journey to protect his family.

Mohanlal is back with his vintage acts

The only saving grace of Drishyam 2 is superstar Mohanlal's performance as Georgekutty. The actor once again proved that he is one of those rare actors in Mollywood who can pull any kind of roles with perfection on screen. However, the comeback of Mohanlal came in a movie that badly lacked a strong script which Jeethu Joseph penned for the prequel.

The first half of the movie had its originality, but the second half of the film was a pure letdown, as it questioned the thinking capability of audiences.

Final verdict

Drishyam 2 is noway near Drishyam. But still, considering the work of the crew during the COVID-19 lockdown, they deserve applause. This movie can be watched for our love towards Georgekutty and family. But still, you may get disappointed to see an unexpected, but purely disappointing climax.

2