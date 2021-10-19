After the huge success of movies like Drishyam, and Drishyam 2, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are reuniting with the movie 12th Man. The shooting of the film is already completed, and the makers are currently busy with the post-production works. And now, Jeethu Joseph has revealed some crucial details about the flick, and it has literally raised the expectations of audiences surrounding this film.

12th Man will be like Agatha Christie's books

In a recent interview given to OTT Play, Jeethu Joseph revealed that 12th Man will be very similar to Agatha Christie's books. It should be noted that Jeethu Joseph is a master in crafting high-voltage thrillers, and audiences believe that the director will repeat the same magic in 12th Man as well.

"The movie tells the story of 12 people. About 90 percent of the movie is set in a single location and the rest is outside. 12th Man is a mystery that compares to the likes of films based on Agatha Christie's books," Jeethu Joseph told OTT Play.

During the talk, Jeethu Joseph also talked about the challenges he faced while filming 12th Man. According to the director, the most noted challenge he faced was to get the dates of all actors together.

Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal: The dream Mollywood combo

Jeethu Joseph made his entry to Mollywood with the movie Detective, starring Suresh Gopi in the lead role. Even though the film was a well-made thriller, it failed to make it big at the box office. Later, he made movies like Mummy and Me, My Boss, and Memories, and all these films became superhits at the box-office.

In 2013, Jeethu joined hands with Mohanlal and delivered Drishyam, the first 50 crore movie in Mollywood. Later, he made Drishyam 2, which was directly released on Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam 2 was also opened to critical acclaim, and it helped Mohanlal to emerge as a Pan-Indian star. Meanwhile, before the Covid pandemic, Jeethu and Mohanlal had started the works of another movie named 'Ram'. However, the movie is temporarily shelved as it demands filming in abroad locations.