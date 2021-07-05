Drishyam and Drishyam 2 are two landmark movies in the history of Mollywood. Drishyam which was released in 2013 became the first Mollywood film to enter the 50 crore club, while Drishyam 2 which was released on Amazon Prime Video received rave reviews from audiences all across the globe. Both these films were directed by Jeethu Joseph, and they had none other than complete actor Mohanlal in the lead roles. And now, the dream duo is reuniting again with another movie named 12th Man.

12th Man: Another thriller from Jeethu Joseph - Mohanlal duo

Jeethu Joseph announced the title of this movie on his official Facebook page on July 05. The director also shared the first look poster of the movie. The poster features a countryside house in the dark background, while Mohanlal can be seen standing in the front. The movie's title also carries the tagline ''Unveiling the Shadows''.

The film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. More details regarding the remaining cast and crew of the film will be unveiled in the coming days. According to reports, the film will have a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

The announcement of this new movie is receiving positive responses from all corners. Most of the netizens claim that this movie will be another feather in the cap for both Jeethu and Mohanlal.

Bro Daddy: Another Mohanlal movie in the making

Another film of Mohanlal which is currently in its production stage is Bro Daddy. The film is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with Lucifer, the biggest blockbuster in the history of Malayalam cinema. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran had revealed that Bro Daddy will be a light-hearted fun entertainer.

In the meantime, Mohanlal's big-budget movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is expected to have its theatrical release on August 12, 2021. The film is directed by Priyadarshan, and it is widely considered the most expensive movie ever made in Malayalam.