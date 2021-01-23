It was around a week back that theatres in Kerala were reopened after being shut down for ten months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first movie to be screened was Vijay's Master, and it received a huge initial pull from the audience. However, on January 22, Vellam featuring Jayasurya in the lead role was released in theatres.

Even though the film received positive responses from critics, initial collection reports coming out from theatres are not that great.

As coronavirus scare is negatively impacting the theatre industry in Kerala, makers of Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham have apparently decided to postpone the release of this movie.

Marakkar release to be postponed

A month back, producer Antony Perumbavoor had confirmed that Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will hit the screens on March 26, 2021. According to the latest updates, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the movie, as they reportedly believe that the Marakkar which is being made on a lavish budget will fail to recover the money if it gets its theatrical premiere amid the coronavirus scare.

Priyadarshan has directed Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Suneil Shetty, Arjun Sarja, and Prabhu Ganesan in other prominent roles. Touted to be the most expensive Mollywood movie ever made, Marakkar is produced with a mammoth budget of Rs 100 crore.

Aaraattu to be released in March

As the release of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will be postponed, another Mohanlal film is expected to hit the screens in March. According to industry sources, Aaraattu which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan will be released on March 26.