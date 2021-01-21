Mohanlal, the Complete Actor in Mollywood is now busy with the works of his new movie 'Aaraattu', which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. The film is expected to be a high-voltage commercial entertainer, and the shooting is progressing steadily in Palakkad. According to the latest updates, it has been confirmed that Ramachandra Babu, popularly known for his role as Garuda in KGF is playing the role of the lead antagonist in Aaraattu.

Garuda Ram making his Mollywood debut with Mohanlal

After the huge success of KGF, Garuda Ram received several offers from various South Indian industries. The debut of Ram in Mollywood is special by all means, as he will be seen locking horns with a legendary actor like Mohanlal in Aaraattu.

B Unnikrishnan confirmed the news regarding Garuda Ram's involvement in this movie. More details regarding Ram's character are still kept under the wraps by the makers of Aaraattu.

KGF was Ram's acting debut, and until then, he was working as Rocking Star Yash's driver and personal bodyguard. It was Prashant Neil who identified the actor in Ram and to portray his role in KGF, he underwent physical training for more than a year.

Mohanlal's Aaraattu: Mass masala entertainer loading

According to close sources to the movie, Aaraattu will be an all out commercial entertainer, and B Unnikrishnan is apparently making sure that he is exploring the superstardom of Mohanlal to the fullest. In Aaraattu, Mohanlal is playing the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan, and he will be seen driving a vintage black Mercedes-Benz with 2255 on the number plate, a reference to Mohanlal's iconic line from his 1986 blockbuster movie Rajavinte Makan.

Udayakrishna has penned the script for Aaraattu. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty in other prominent roles.