Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 brought not just the director and Yash under the national limelight, but also the artistes who enacted other small roles in the multilingual film. Notably, the film's principal antagonist Ram, who was seen in the role named Garuda, earned a lot of appreciation across the country. In other words, he is in huge demand following the massive success of the film.

Who is Ram?

Ram was not an actor, but had been Yash's driver and personal bodyguard. He has been working for over 12 years with the Rocking Star. He left his construction business to be full-time with the Masterpiece star.

Although Ram was interested to act in movies, it did not happen till Prashanth Neel spotted him when he started script discussions of KGF: Chapter 1 with Yash. Once the director decided to cast him, the actor took part in the workshop for about a year. Also, he had to hit the gym in order to get into the right shape for the role of Garuda.

Ram turns Garuda Ram

His efforts did not go in vain as Ram's performance won universal appreciation. His body language, intense gaze and powerful one-liners made him household name in Karnataka. Moreover, the success promoted him his character name as his prefix to his name.

In turn, Ram was flooded with offers not just from Sandalwood, but from other language films. The first big film that he signed was Karthi's Sultan. He will be doing the negative role in Jayam Ravi and Taapsee Pannu's next film, which also has Arjun Sarja.

KGF actor Garuda Ram has signed a film each of Vimal and Vijay Anthony. In Telugu, he has been roped in for an untitled film starring Raj Tarun. Now, he has become a busy see as the actor is also in talks for several Kannada movies.

Talking about his roles, Ram has said that he is retaining the beard in all his movies, but he will have different get-ups.