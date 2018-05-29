Malayalam director Major Ravi will be assisting director Priyadarshan on his upcoming epic project Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film also stars Mohanlal.

Major Ravi, the former army man shot into fame after his directorial Keerthichakra, Mission 90 days, and 1971: Beyond Borders. The director announced the news regarding his coordination with Priyadarshan project on 27 May. Major Ravi, who has made several films about Indian army, earlier worked with Priyadarshan as a military consultant. He has already teamed up with Mohanlal for five films. And after Kunjali Marakkar the director yet again planning to make a movie with Mohanlal.

"Priyadarshan is my guru and he has asked me to assist him in this film. I've agreed to join him. So I can only start my next Mohanlal film after it is completed," he said.

Ravi's upcoming projects include Nivin Pauly-starrer film, which is currently in the scripting stage.

The director said: "As I've been a little busy with other things, I've put aside films for a few days. There is a Nivin Pauly film I'm planning to do. The story is ready. Benny P Nayarambalam will be scripting it. I've submitted the story to Benny already. I don't know when we'll start work on this film because I'm waiting for Nivin to finish his other projects. He has agreed to do it as soon as he is done with the Roshan Andrews film (Kaayamkulam Kochunni)".

The upcoming Priyadarshan film Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the epic fourth Kunjali Marakkar Mohammed Ali, naval chief of Zamorins. The film will be expected to roll by November 1.