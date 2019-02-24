The screening of movies which are competing for the Kerala State Film Awards 2019 is over, and speculations regarding the award winners have already surfaced online. As usual, the most expected honour this year too will be the award in the best actor category. Close sources to the movie reveal that Mohanlal and Jayasurya are competing for the Best Actor award in the final round.

As per reports, Mohanlal is leading from the front to bag the best actor award for his performances in the movies 'Odiyan' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. Several jury members apparently believe that the performance of Mohanlal in 'Odiyan' as a 35-year-old man and an old man in his sixties was literally spectacular. Jury members added that Mohanlal's portrayal of Ithikkara Pakki in Kayamkulam Kochunni also adds up his possibility to win the best actor award.

On the other hand, Jayasurya has impressed the jury members with the movies 'Captain' and 'Njan Marykutty'. In 'Captain', Jayasurya portrayed the role of former Indian football team captain VP Sathyan, while in 'Njan Marykutty', the actor immortalized the character of a transgender woman who aims to become a police officer in her life.

Unofficial sources reveal that Fahad Faasil and Joju are also there in the race to win the best actor award. Fahad Faasil has been nominated to bag the award for his performance in movies like 'Njan Prakashan' and 'Carbon'. Joju, on the other hand, has apparently impressed the jury members with his stellar acting in the movie 'Joseph'.

However, Mohanlal's inclusion in the final list of actors to win the best actor award has not gone well with many social media users. Many social media users allege that the Kerala State Film Awards is now politicized, and they argue that Mohanlal's performance in 'Odiyan' is nothing extraordinary.

As per these social media users, actors like Joju, Fahad and Jayasurya deserve to win the best actor award, when compared to Mohanlal's performance in 'Odiyan'.