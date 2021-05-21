Mohanlal, the unquestionable superstar in Mollywood is celebrating his 61st birthday today. Touted to be one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, Mohanlal has acted in more than 340 films in a career that spans over four decades. Lovingly called 'Lalettan' among audiences, Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, the most expensive film ever made in Mollywood.

As the Complete Actor celebrates his 61st birthday, IB Times, India edition presents you with a list of five lesser-known facts about Mohanlal.

Mohanlal was a wrestler

Mohanlal, with his impeccable skills, has several times proved that he is one of the finest actors in Mollywood. However, many people are not aware of the fact that the Superstar is a daring wrestler in real life.

Mohanlal had won Kerala State Wrestling Championship (1977-1978), and he had also received the honorary Black belt of Taekwondo from Seoul, Korea (The World Taekwondo Headquarters).

Mohanlal made his debut at the age of 18

Several people believe that Mohanlal's debut movie was Manjil Virinja Pookkal, directed by Faasil. Even though his onscreen debut was Manjil Virinja Pookkal released in 1980, Mohanlal made his acting debut in 1978 at the age of 18 with the movie Thiranottam.

The film was directed by V Ashok Kumar. In the film, Mohanlal played the role of Kuttappan, a mentally disabled person. Even though the film was censored, it failed to reach the theaters. After 27 years, it was released in a single theatre in 2005.

34 Mohanlal movies were released in 1986

1986 was the busiest year in the career of Mohanlal, as he acted in 36 movies that year. Interestingly, 26 movies in this list emerged as blockbusters, and they affirmed the top spot of Mohanlal in Mollywood.

Some of the noted Mohanlal films that were released in 1986 were Rajavinte Makan, Gandhinagar second street, Thalavattam, TP Balagopalan MA, and Hello My Dear Wrong Number.

Mohanlal is actively involved in charitable activities

Apart from pursuing a busy acting career, Mohanlal is very active in charitable activities. He runs the non-profit organization Vishwasanthi Foundation, which is named after his parents, Vishwanathan Nair and Santhakumari.

Mohanlal has sung 31 songs

Mohanlal has also crooned 31 songs in his career. Some of the chartbuster songs crooned by Mohanlal include Kaithapoovin (Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu), Aattumanal Paayayil (Run Baby Run), and Enoruvan Mudi Azhichittaadanu (Odiyan).