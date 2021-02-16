Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Drishyam 2' which will be premiered on Amazon Prime on February 19, 2021. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this film is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster 'Drishyam' that broke several collection records. In a promotional event for Drishyam on Twitter, Mohanlal took the time to answer several questions from his fans. In this rapid-fire session, fans of Mohanlal shot several questions, and the actor answered every query raised by his followers.

Mohanlal talked about Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran

One among the followers asked Mohanlal about Prithviraj Sukumaran's caliber as a director. The Superstar had no reluctance to call Prithviraj, ''brilliant'' as a filmmaker.

When another fan asked about Mohanlal's new movie 'Aaraattu' directed by B Unnikrishnan, the actor assured that it will be an in and out entertainer. Mohanlal also revealed that the secret of his energy is happiness.

When asked about Mammootty, the 'Drishyam 2' actor revealed that the megastar of Mollywood is 'Kidu' which means brilliantly perfect. Mohanlal also added that the real Complete Actor in Mollywood is Jagathy Sreekumar.

Mohanlal talks about Barroz

Mohanlal also revealed that the production of his first movie as a director titled 'Barroz – Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure' will begin this March. The film is expected to be a fantasy flick made with a lavish budget.

During the interaction, Mohanlal also added that the possibilities of Drishyam 2's theatrical release after the online premiere could not be ruled out. Mohanlal also shared his hope to work with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar in a Bollywood movie.

Another movie of Mohanlal which is gearing up for release is 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham', directed by Priyadarshan. The film is expected to hit the screens in August 2021. In the recent Twitter interaction, Mohanlal called the movie Marakkar ''amazing'', and he also lauded Priyadarshan's directorial skills.