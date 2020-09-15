Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti is all thrilled over the fantastic response for Nani and Sudheer Babu's starrer movie V and says that there has been a little bit of shock and surprise.

The crime thriller V saw a global release recently on Amazon Prime Video and the audience and critics were all praises for a phenomenal storyline and brilliant on-screen performances. Mohana Krishna Indraganti shares his take on the response the film has been getting and also a little story too.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti says, "It's good, it's pretty exciting, there's been a little bit of shock, there's a little bit of surprise, there's a lot of acceptance and there's a bit of undue hostility from some. It's an interesting mixed reaction for me but I'm so happy that the majority of it is so positive and happy."

The director adds, "People have wholeheartedly accepted the jump that I have made from my earlier films in the scale, in the detailing and is also a little bit graphic compared to my earlier films the way it depicted violence and all of that but the response has been phenomenal and as Nani pointed out it's very new to me because I am not very much of a social media person."

Mohana Krishna Indraganti is not very active on social media. Talking about its minimal use, the director says, "I usually use social media to post information and see things for updates that's all. But I didn't realise I've to interact with so many people from different languages, cultures, countries."

Talking about how the story is receiving love worldwide, Mohana Krishna Indraganti says, "Yesterday I received a message from Germany, an Indian family is there for a long time but they never get to see a film because of no show. They gathered and watched it in their home theatre and they absolutely loved it."

Mohana Krishna Indraganti further adds, "When I was trying to be humble about it they said no no don't be and the film is really good we're not saying for the sake of it and I was really touched. Those are the kind of responses we're getting and it's phenomenal and it's a new way of interacting where the response is individualised and it's not always community. Some people are watching it on the laptop and experiencing it like reading a book and reacting to it. This mixture of individuals, community, semi-community, small groups is a new experience for me and it's been very rewarding for me."

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film V stars natural star Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller and the first star-studded Telugu film V is streaming successfully on Amazon Prime Video!