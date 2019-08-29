The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided five locations in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district in connection with Islamic State (IS) terror funding on Thursday, August 29, seizing laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives.

The raids were conducted at the residences of Umar Farooq, Sanabar Ali, Sameena Mubin, Muhammad Yasir and Sadam Hussain, who are under NIA lens, reported India Today.

A high alert was issued in the state last week following intelligence inputs about infiltration by six Lashkar men from Pakistan via Sri Lanka.

The NIA had also arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, alleged head of the IS Tamil Nadu module, in June. Azarudeen was a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, one of the suicide bombers in the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka in April.

Five teams of NIA carried out the recent raid.

