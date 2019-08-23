The Tamil Nadu Police has sounded a high alert across the state after information was received that a group of six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have infiltrated into Tamil Nadu through Sri Lanka.

There was an intelligence input that a group of terrorists, including a Pakistani national and five people from Sri Lanka, were planning to carry out a possible terror attack. Security has been beefed up at all important installations and public places like bus stands, railway stations, temples, markets, malls and all government offices.

With a heavy deployment of patrolling forces at every nook and corner of prominent places in Tamil Nadu, extensive checking was carried out using a metal detector and sniffer dogs. Police personnel across all-district in the state have been asked to stay vigilant to prevent any untoward incident.

A red alert has been issued in Coimbatore where the police suspect the terrorists might be holed up. The Coimbatore police are scanning the city railway station with the help of sniffer dogs and also checking all departing trains. It has been reported that the Coimbatore city police have released photographs of two possible terrorist suspects who have intruded Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan confirmed that an intelligence alert has been received that six Lashkar terrorists have entered Tamil Nadu, adding that storming operations may be carried out to nab the infiltrators.

Based on the alert, the Chennai Commissioner of Police has said that deployment of police personnel have been increased and necessary precautions have been put in place.

