Indian intelligence agencies on Thursday suggested Pakistan is planning to push 100 'hardcore' terrorists from Afghanistan into the Kashmir valley.

"We have credible intelligence that Pakistan is bringing over 100 hardcore terrorists from Afghanistan and they will be pushed into Kashmir in the next few weeks," said a military source.

It was revealed that Pakistan's assessments indicated the local terrorists in Kashmir are not adequately trained and have "low shelf-life", leading to a leadership crisis after their elimination in anti-terror military operations.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, the younger brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar, reportedly held meetings with its top commanders in Bahawalpur headquarters on August 19 and 20 regarding ways of pushing experienced Afghan militants into the valley.

Intelligence reports also claimed around 15 Jaish militants are waiting for instructions to infiltrate into Kashmir from terror cells located in Pakistan's Lipa valley along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan-based terror groups are suspected of targeting vital installations in several major cities in the next few weeks, according to the sources. It was also revealed that serial attacks in Kashmir are being planned in an attempt to deceive the international community into showing the deteriorating situation in the valley, following the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370.

Earlier intelligence reports have stated Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has given JeM full permission for suicide bomb attacks in the valley to cause as many casualties as they can, without worrying about "collateral damage".

Indian security forces have been on high alert following multiple updates on the reactivation of terrorist-training camps in border regions with "backing by the Pakistan army".

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also made ominous statements about a military conflict between the two countries after New Delhi's decision on Kashmir and said that "Pulwama-like attacks" can be expected.