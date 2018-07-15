Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Poll' idea has been the subject of much debate, strongly backed by the BJP while slammed by the Congress, TMC and many others. In Tamil Nadu too, the idea has been opposed by both the DMK and AIDMK, but it seems to have found a new fan in none other than megastar Rajinikanth.

The actor-turned-politician came out in support of the idea at an event in Chennai, where he said it would be a good way to save both time and money. Talking about his own political plans, the 67-year-old said that his party would be contesting the next assembly elections, but he had not taken a decision on whether or not to contest the general elections.

When asked about the proposed Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway, Rajinikanth said such projects would bring in industrial investments. However, he said, the government should see that only minimum farmland is acquired for the project and the landowners are compensated to the extent that they feel happy.

When asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah's statement that there is a lot of corruption in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth ducked the question and said: "It is Shah's views and the media should ask him."

According to Rajinikanth, the state government could bring in bigger projects.

Talking about the system of education in Tamil Nadu, the veteran actor backed Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan while saying that the state's education system is far better than any other state in India.