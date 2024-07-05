Rohit Sharma and his team landed in Delhi after being stuck in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl for a few days. The Indian cricket team met PM Narendra Modi and had breakfast with him before flying out to Mumbai for their victory parade. From Rohit Sharma to Rahul Dravid to Virat Kohli; each and every player shared pictures with the PM.

Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan, also met the PM with their little one, Angad. Sanjana took to social media to share pictures from their rendezvous and wrote, "Such an incredibly special morning."

In the picture, Jasprit and Sanjana can be seen looking at the camera while PM Modi cradles the little boy. The picture has evoked some hilarious reactions. "Angad is the only person to keep hands on prime ministers shoulder," wrote a user. "PM Modi future Bumrah too," another user commented.

"Probably the first photo of Modi ji where he is not looking at the camera," a person opined.

"Modiji busy with angad," another person commented.

"Modi ji is living the dada ji moment," a social media user opined.

"You guys look like a family with Modiji being the Grandfather of the house," read a comment.

"Angad stealing all the lime light," read another comment.

"Junior bumrah thinking about bowling technique!" read one more of the comments.

Bumrah's post

Jasprit Bumrah also took to social media and wrote, "It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister's residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir."

PM Modi also took to social media to share pictures of his meeting with players. "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," he wrote.