Emotional family moments: Tearful Rohit Sharma hugs wife Ritika, lifts daughter on shoulders; Jasprit Bumrah hugs wife mid interview post WC win

Rohit Sharma was in tears after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval Barbados on June 29. It was a dream come true moment not just for Indians but Rohit Sharma and Team India, as they ended their 11-year ICC title drought.

When they bowled the last ball and knew they won, they broke down and assembled for a group hug.

Emotional family moments: Tearful Rohit Sharma hugs wife Ritika, lifts daughter on shoulder; Jasprit Bumrah hugs wife mid-interview post WC win

The Indian captain cried and hugged his wife Ritika Sajdeh. His wife was seen consoling him on the ground. Rohit then held his daughter Samaria and walked around the field.

Bumrah was also emotional after the big win. The fast bowler amid his interview with his wife, broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan, hugged her as the duo celebrated the win.

"Usually, I'm the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done but today I don't have many words, I don't usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble but we're really over the moon to win from that stage. My family is here, we came close last time and we got the job done, there's no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this," said Bumrah.

While everyone else was celebrating the victory with the cup during the celebration lap



Rohit Sharma lifted his daughter, Samaira, over his shoulders and walked with the team ?



She would probably not realise the importance of this today but one day she'll grow up and know ? pic.twitter.com/d7exgbPyxH — Jitto Thomas (@jobhihoe) June 29, 2024

The proudest couple today ? ❤️?❤️?❤️



How lucky is Ritika to have The greatest Rohit Sharma in her life ?❤️pic.twitter.com/5WWzQqVvjX — ... (@unstoppable720) June 29, 2024

He was also seen holding his son Angad, his little one was all smiles after Papa Jass gave his medal to his son.

Bumrah was also named the player of the tournament for his consistent performance in the tournament.

In the end Bumrah was like, "Enough of these professional interviews." I can't pretend anymore. Give me a hug. ? pic.twitter.com/pFPgl6LW1i — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) June 29, 2024

Captain Rohit Sharma bids adieu to T20 format

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "This is my last game as well, no better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my career for India playing this format and this is what I wanted, I wanted to win the World Cup. I am completely lost and can't say what kind of emotions I am going through. Can't explain it in words. Let this sink in. Last night, I couldn't sleep as I was desperate and wanted it so badly. But I managed myself well inside the ground."