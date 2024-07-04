The wait is finally over as Team India arrived in India after getting stuck in Barbados on Saturday (June 29) due to Hurricane Beryl, and finally reached New Delhi on Thursday morning.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav along with other teammates, arrived in Delhi at 6 am this morning.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Bus that is to be used in Victory Parade of the Indian Cricket Team reaches Marine Drive.



Team India will shortly depart from Delhi to Mumbai, where a victory parade is scheduled from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/PT7OTJatqZ — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

The Indian cricket team, along with coach Rahul Dravid and Jay Shah, were seen rejoicing upon arrival. They were welcomed at ITC Grand Maratha in Delhi.

#WATCH | Indian Cricket team meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.



Team India arrived at Delhi airport today morning after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados on 29th June. pic.twitter.com/840otjWkic — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

After the customary cake-cutting ceremony, PM Narendra Modi met India's World Cup winning squad led by Rohit Sharma today at his residence.

PM Narendra Modi beams with joy as he holds captain Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid's hands

Several inside pictures from the meet and greet between PM Modi and Team India have surfaced online.

A picture shows PM Modi holding Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's hands instead of the trophy as he poses with team India.

The picture-perfect moment shows how happy everyone is in the frame.

PM Modi also had a conversation with each of the players, probably asking them about their feeling of being a world champion. The World Cup-winning squad also clicked a picture with the Prime Minister at the centre holding the trophy.

The meet and greet was followed by breakfast and a candid conversation with PM Modi at his residence.

'A great honour,' says Virat Kohli after meeting PM Modi

Virat shared a slew of pictures and documented the time and experience he had while meeting PM Modi. Other cricketers have also taken to social media and shared a delightful meeting held at PM Modi's residence earlier today.

The meeting with PM Modi lasted for around 90 minutes, after which the team bus left for the airport. India's World Cup winning squad will now reach Mumbai by 4 PM IST where the victory parade is scheduled from 5 PM from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. Entry for the fans at the stadium is free, as there will be a victory lap and a function has also been organised.