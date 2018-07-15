American e-commerce giant Amazon is all geared up to kick off the much publicised Prime Day sale campaign. I was browsing on the Amazon India looking for a good mobile deal and found that the iPhone X can be bought for much lesser than its exorbitant MRP.

Amazon has listed Apple iPhone X (64GB) Space Gray for Rs 88,749, Rs 3,681 less than the MRP (Rs 92,430) and if prospective consumers are ready to part their old mobile for the new device, they are entitled to get up to Rs 16,014 cash discount. This apparently, brings the cost of the Apple's anniversary phone to Rs 72,735. To sum up, consumers will be saving Rs 19,695.

We believe the price of the iPhone X and also other iPhone variants will get more discounts at least between 12:00 pm on 16 July and 17 (23:59 pm) July.

Is Apple iPhone X is worth investing your money?

Yes, despite the discount, Rs 72,735 is still expensive in a market like India; but, Apple iPhone X is worth it, as it is the true flagship phone in the market. The design language of the device is as original as it gets. There are several lookalikes in the market, but none can come close to matching it in terms of build quality, advanced front-camera and processor capabilities.

I had the opportunity to review iPhone X for more than a two months and it left me in awe.

The build quality is unparalleled. It comes with toughest glass shield on a phone and also boasts stainless steel rim around the edge, which not only adds value to the visual appearance but also adds stability to the structure to sustain accident drops.

Apple iPhone X comes with new design language with FullView bezel-less display (19:9 aspect ratio) with a notch on top, which also happens to house one of the most advanced cameras in a smartphone in the industry. It boasts TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior than any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to accurately identify. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

It also boasts state-of-the-art Apple A11 Bionic chipset with the neural engine and M11 coprocessor. It leaves several 2017-series and even some models of 2018 in dust in terms of performance benchmarking scores. In AnTuTu, it scored a blistering 2,27, 545 points. Apple iPhone X is slated to get the new iOS 12 in September, we believe it will come with value additions to improve the performance of the device even further.

Statistics aside, Apple iPhone X operates fast in terms of app loading, switching between multiple apps and even if you play graphics-rich video games or use the Augment Reality apps, there is absolutely no sign of lags.

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch), Apple iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:

Models Apple iPhone X Display 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Max brightness: 625 cd/m2

Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor RAM (not confirmed) 3GB Storage 64GB/256GB Camera Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)

Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji Video recording 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for Video

Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation Security Face ID, enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USB to a computer system or power adapter

Talk-time: up to 21 hours

Internet use: up to 12 hours

Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours

Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger] Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR) Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 grams Colours Space Grey and Silver

