Poco F1 was launched in August last year, but it still pops up in sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone recommendations as the handset offers great value for money despite rising competition. One of the major reasons why it continues to be a relevant choice for consumers even today is the rollout of the latest software.

Xiaomi's MIUI 11 is the latest software for its smartphones. Whether or not the latest software update is coming to Mi or Redmi phones, Poco F1 has jumped the fence to be eligible for the upgrade. In addition to the exciting confirmation, the Poco team has confirmed that Poco F1 users in India will get MIUI 11 update with the global rollout.

"Hey #POCO Fans, We will get MIUI 11 on #POCOF1 when it rolls out globally," Poco India General Manager C Manmohan tweeted on Wednesday.

Poco F1 is currently running MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The latest MIUI 11 is based on Google's newest Android 10. Xiaomi has confirmed that some of its smartphones will get MIUI 11 in October. They include, Mi 9, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9 SE, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Max 3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi 7.

Xiaomi has confirmed several phones will receive the new MIUI update but in due time. Given the company's timeline for MIUI 11 rollout, it looks like the Poco F1 users will have to wait long. The third batch of Redmi phones, which include Mi Mix, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi Note 2, Mi Play, and Mi Max 2, are to get the update in November, so Poco F1 might get it after that. Rest be assured, MIUI 11 for Poco F1 in India will happen sometime this year itself.

While there are several features to look out for in MIUI 11, some key highlights are system-wide dark mode, new gestures, new Mi Lan Pro system font, improved always-on display functionality, dynamic sound effects that resemble ambient sounds, upgraded Kids mode and more. Stay tuned for updates.