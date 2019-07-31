Poco brand name brings comfort to many critics and consumers alike after the unparalleled success of Poco F1. It was natural to feel disheartened when Redmi K20-series was told to replace the Poco-series due to the same price bracket. But what if we told you there still might be a good chance to see Poco F1 successor in the near future.

While most people believed the Poco brand was discontinued only to be taken over by the Redmi series due to its rising popularity, new evidence points towards the development of Poco F2, which will succeed the popular Poco F1 and continue the legacy of the Poco series. Xiaomi India's head of marketing, Anuj Sharma had already squashed rumours about the discontinuation of the Poco brand in India, which gives more weight to the Poco F2 rumours.

Sharma had explained that Poco continues to remain an independent brand and that it would continue to make phones. But he also acknowledged that the Poco team is too small at the moment, which proves why there hasn't been a Poco F2 already. If the ongoing rumours are true, Poco F2 might come sooner than later.

According to an online tipster, Poco F2 will feature an AMOLED display. SlashLeaks also shared a Poco F2 screen protector, which showed a water-drop notch and a camera hole at the centre. Clearly, Poco F2 won't go with the pop-up camera or punch-hole display trend and stick to the notch. The move could be seen as a way to cut cost in making the Poco F2 aggressively priced in the market.

In case you cannot wait for the Poco F2 to hit the market, it's best to take advantage of the Poco Days sale on Mi.com. The sale had started last week and July 31 is the last day to avail steep discount on the Poco F1.

Poco F1 128GB variant is available for Rs 18,999 during the sale, a flat discount of Rs 2,000. The 256GB model is available for Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 27,999 and the top-of-the-line model, Poco F1 Armoured Edition, is available at its lowest price ever - costing just Rs 23,999 during the sale. It makes sense to go for Poco F1 given the value proposition at these rates.

Until we hear more on the Poco F2, it's best to keep your hopes in check.