The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death took a drastic turn when the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 other people accusing them of abetment to suicide and exploiting the actor financially.

It's been over one and a half month since Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police is still investigating the case and so far, there hasn't been any evidence or link that gave a hint of why Sushant took his own life.

However, after the Bihar Police sprung into action, Sushant's sister Mitu Singh, who the Mumbai Police allegedly chose to skip for interrogation, has now recorded her statement with the Bihar Police.

During the 4-hour interrogation, Mitu revealed some shocking details about her brother Sushant, his fight with Rhea a few days before the fateful day and how the Mumbai Police kept her waiting to record her statement.

Here's what she said:

"Even today, we are not convinced that Sushant is not among us. The Mumbai police called me the first day but I was shocked that day.

A few days later I myself contacted the Mumbai Police and wanted to give a statement, but the Mumbai Police said, "Not yet." I contacted the Mumbai Police three to four times and said what happened in that five days that you want to know I am willing to speak but let's see that Mumbai Police was doing the same thing.

The situation under which Rhea Chakraborty left my brother and the way Rhea was blackmailing my brother, I was going to speak to the Mumbai Police but the police did not call me," Mitu Singh was quoted as saying by a report in Breaking Boom.

According to the report, Mitu was interrogated by the team of four officers from Bihar Police at an undisclosed location in Goregaon, Mumbai. The police team is also likely to record Ankita Lokhande's (who was in relationship with Sushant for 6 years in the past) statement today.