Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has alleged that someone in the Mumbai police is helping Rhea Chakraborty after she sought a stay on the investigation and transferring of the FIR filed against in the Supreme Court.

"If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation," he said. He adds, "FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her," the PTI quotes him as saying.

This comes four days after Sushant's father KK Singh filed the FIR against Rhea Chakrborty and five others under various sections, including abetment of suicide. Rhea has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

It may be recalled that Rhea Chakraborty had earlier requested union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Respected @AmitShah sir , I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 ..

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir . [sic]" she sent the message Amit Shah on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 July at his residence in Mumbai.