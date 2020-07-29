Actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for almost six years, has now revealed that Sushant had told her that he was not happy with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and the latter was allegedly harassing the actor.

Sushant's ex-girlfriend was contacted by the Bihar Police for interrogation when Ankita had gone to meet Sushant's parents twice in Patna after the actor's untimely demise.

According to a report in News 18, Sushant had reached out to Ankita just before the release of 2019 film Manikarnika. During this time, Sushant reportedly told her that he was not happy with Rhea and that she was harassing him.

She had also shared screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation done with Sushant with the Bihar Police.

Ankita took to social media and shared a cryptic post a day after an FIR was filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.

Ankita posted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else.

Ankita dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Pavitra Rishta".

One month after Sushant's death, Ankita had finally penned a post on social media in his memory. Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita posted a picture of a diya. "Child of God," she had captioned the image.