Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case took a dramatic turn on Tuesday after it emerged that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

Rhea has admitted to being the late actor's girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah while pleading for a CBI probe into the matter.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh has accused six people, including Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20). The police are investigating the case.

"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone, told the reporters.

In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry."

"She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son's life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son's mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport," he said in his complaint.

Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account

Sushant's father has mentioned in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked with the late actor in any way.

He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant's laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers etc. and threatening the late actor of making his medical reports public.

Sushant's sister demands justice

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded justice for her brother in a new Instagram post, saying truth must prevail. The post came after their father K.K. Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

Shweta's Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of Sushant's portrait in their Patna home. "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," she wrote alongside the image.

Shweta also finds mention in the FIR, which mentions at one point: "Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea threatened him to show certain medical receipts to the media in order to prove that he was mad. After that no one would offer him work." It has been reported earlier that Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression.

Ankita Lokhande's cryptic post following FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, took to social media and shared a cryptic post a day after an FIR was filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the family of the late actor.

Ankita posted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her social media accounts without mentioning anything else.

Ankita dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Pavitra Rishta". One month after Sushant's death, Ankita had finally penned a post on social media in his memory. Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita posted a picture of a diya. "Child of God," she had captioned the image.

Subramanian Swamy says Nitish Kumar has 'no objection' to CBI probe

Soon after his former girlfriend was named in an FIR by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not have any objection to a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the actor's death.

"He said he has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and all the culprits to be caught," said the BJP leader about his talk with Nitish Kumar.

Swamy spoke to the Bihar CM, the state Rajput hailed from, over the phone. He praised the role of the Patna Police and the "free hand" being given by the Nitish Kumar government for a thorough investigation.

Swamy said on Wednesday that he will initiate steps for a CBI probe. Earlier he had asked an advocate to look into the circumstances of Sushant's death and to ascertain whether it merits a CBI probe.

Sushant's family lawyer on FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty

The lawyer representing relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput has said that the family of the late actor has prepared a very detailed case against actress Rhea Chakraborty.

"The family has worked out a very detailed case against her, how she worked on his mind, how she changed servants and bodyguards, how she siphoned money from his account, how she used his credit card etc. Rhea took him to doctors, got treatments done but never involved the family. She used to control what medicines he should take," said Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh told Times Now, according to a report in timesnownews.com.

Sushant's family is reportedly assuming that the 34-year-old was undergoing some kind of severe medication before his demise.

The report further states that Sushant's family was apprehensive that their son is not in good company and had alerted Bandra Police about the same in February.

Talking further about his girlfriend Rhea, the lawyer has told Times Now: "She deliberately, over a period of time, ensured that Sushant's father is not able to talk to him. On February 25, the family had even reported to the Bandra Police that the actor was not in good company."

Singh has revealed during his conversation with the channel that the late actor's family expects Rhea to be arrested at the earliest.

Earlier, rape and death threats to Rhea

Chakraborty had earlier disclosed that she received rape and murder threats on social media over the actor's death and added that she "only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. Mumbai Police are already investigating the case and several people have been already been interrogated.

Several organisations have been demanding a CBI probe into the matter as the death of the actor has literally opened a can of worms with nepotism charges, groupism and lobbying in Bollywood coming to the fore with many people coming out of the closets with their claims of being sidelined by a selected group.

So far, around 40 people have already recorded their statements, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra, Shekhar Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, and film critic Rajeev Masand, among others.

Chakraborty's statement was recorded at the Bandra Police Station on June 18, four days after Sushant's demise.

Is Rhea Chakraborty missing from her Mumbai residence?

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is allegedly missing from her residence in the city, according to media reports.

The police have started looking for Rhea after an FIR was filed in Patna by Sushant's father against the actress, who has earlier confessed to being the late actor's girlfriend.

On Tuesday, a four-member police team from Patna arrived in Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR by the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

However, when the Bihar Police team reached Rhea's residence, they reportedly did not find her there, according to report in timesnownews.com.

Filed FIR after overcoming shock of Sushant's death, says cousin

A day after fans came to know that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station, his first cousin and former BJP MLA from Chhatapur constituency in Bihar, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor and after a few things came to their knowledge.

He told IANS, "The whole family was in shock after the incident. Many things have come to our knowledge now, so we have filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station."

"A team of Bihar police has reached Mumbai and is investigating the matter now," he said.

When asked whether he trusts police or not, he said we have filed the FIR because we trust police. He also welcomed the demands for a CBI probe into the matter.

Transactions from Sushant's account to be probed, many to be grilled

Initiating the investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Bihar Police would probe the transactions made from his bank account and interrogate several people in the matter.

A top Bihar Police officer told IANS that the police team from Bihar has met senior officers of the Bandra police station, who have assured them of full cooperation and asked them to meet the concerned DCPs in connection with the probe.

He said the police might take action if they are not satisfied with the answers about the transactions made from the late actor's bank account. Along with this, the team will also investigate why did Sushant change his SIM frequently and look into the call detail records (CDRs) of all the numbers used by him.

The top cop said that the case registered in Mumbai was of suicide, while in Patna the case has been filed under various sections of the law, including fraud.

The doctors who were treating Sushant will also be interrogated, he added.

Mumbai Police pressed Sushant's family to name production houses?

Mumbai Police allegedly put pressure on the family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to mention names of a few big film production houses during their investigation into his death, claims the lawyer representing the family of the deceased.

"Mumbai Police is asking the family to name five to six big production houses. Why should we name the production houses if we have nothing against them directly? There might be some indirect involvement but that can't be the basis for us to say, you forget Rhea and go after big production houses," Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh told Times Now, reports timesnownews.com.

The report also informs that the lawyer claimed Mumbai Police has till date not registered a single FIR in the case.

"They (Mumbai Police) are taking the matter in a different direction and are not taking it to its logical end," Vikas Singh further told the news channel.

According to the report, Singh has shared how initially even Bihar Police was a little apprehensive to register an FIR in the case, but they finally did so after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened.

"The Patna Police was a little hesitant but CM Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and FIR was registered. We want that the matter be investigated by the Patna Police. The family has not demanded CBI investigation yet," Singh said.

Rhea moves SC for transfer of probe to Mumbai

After Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, who committed suicide last month, the actress on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.

Speaking to IANS, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where investigation in connection with the actor's death is already in progress. Maneshinde, however, refused to share the contents of the petition.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor's death by suicide on June 14. Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports with the media. Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

Sushant's sister Meetu records statement with Bihar Police in Mumbai

The Bihar Police team, which has arrived in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following an FIR by his father, has recorded the statement of Meetu Singh, sister of the late actor.

Meetu Singh's statement was recorded at a private residence in Versova. The same team has also reportedly visited Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai but the actress was missing from her home at the time. As per sources, the police met Meetu Singh after she left the Mumbai crime office, reports indiatoday.in.

Mumbai Police will investigate the case, says Maha HM Anil Deshmukh

Meanwhile, Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, has said that the Mumbai Police will investigate the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death adding that there's no question of giving this case to CBI.

(With IANS Inputs)