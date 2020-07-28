The Sushant Singh Rajput case is still on. As more big names have been called by the Police to record a statement, many fans are waiting with bated breath for what the police will reveal at the end of the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday the CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta was spotted at the Amboli police station to record his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, the question has been raised, when will Karan Johar be recording his statement?

Karan Johar to record his statement soon?

So far in the Sushant Singh Rajput, nothing conclusive has emerged in the case and the Mumbai police have been tight-lipped about the details. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month, the whole country has come forward to know why it happened.

Allegations have been raised by many against Bollywood's culture. Through the process, directors Karan Johar, actor Alia Bhatt and many more bore the brunt of online hate and social media warfare. This has left a huge impact as a debate on Bollywood as well.

Even as some try to move past it, the question has continuously returned taking numerous forms on what even 'nepotism' means for an industry like Bollywood. In the matter, of Sushant Singh Rajput many industry greats like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, all those close to Sushant Singh Rajput and many more have had to sit down for questioning.

Apart from demanding a CBI enquiry into the actor's death fans have particularly shunned director Karan Johar, for his attitude towards outsiders and his alleged favouritism to starkids. Now, Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta did appear for questioning before the police at 12 PM at the Amboli police station. The police have so far recorded 45 statements.

Mumbai DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said to the media as reported by Hindustan Times, "We will record Johar's statement next in connection with the investigation into Rajput's death case." However, it's not known when this week Johar will be recording his statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on Friday last week garnering an emotional response from the film fraternity and fans alike who have been deeply affected by his death.