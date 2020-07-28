Sushant Singh Rajput's father has reportedly filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment of suicide.

"The FIR has been registered against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father," Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone, is quoted as saying by the ANI.

A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police.

More Details Awaited:

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was billed as the next star of Bollywood, died of suicide on 14 June. His untimely death came as a shock to the people across the country.

In connection with the case, the Mumbai police, so far, has summoned most of the big names from Bollywood for the investigation that include Rhea Chakraborty. However, netizens, a section of Hindi celebrities and politicians have been demanding for a CBI probe over his death.

In fact, the BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had written a letter to the Prime Minister about the need for the CBI probe into his death.

However, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that there was no need for the CBI inquiry since the Mumbai police is competent enough to handle the case.