Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, remembered him with an emotional post on the release day of his last film Dil Bechara on Friday.

"It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are... I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life.. I know you will be watching this with us," Rhea shared on her verified Instagram account on Friday, when Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara" releases.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant were dating till the time of his death. The two were reportedly even contemplating on tying the knot soon. Sushant passed away in June, around a month before the release of his last film.

The actress recently made an appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah via social media, requesting him to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and co-star of debut film Kai Po Che, Amit Sadh, also shared a special note remembering the late actor on the release day of his last film.

"Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always! We will all watch your film today...heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love...You are loved for life," Amit tweeted from his verified account along with a photograph of himself clicked with Sushant. Ishaan was Sushant's screen name in "Kai Po Che".

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara stars late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante actress Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, adapted from John Green's bestseller of the same name.