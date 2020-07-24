Dil Bechara, which marks the last screen outing of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is set to premiere on Friday, July 24 on Disney+Hotstar. The movie happens to be the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and will see Sanjana Sanghi making her Bollywood debut as a lead actor.

An official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara (earlier named as Kizie and Manny) will see Sanjana playing the role of Kizie Basu, who is diagnosed with cancer, while Sushant as Manny - a cancer survivor.

Ahead of the film's premiere, here's everything you need to know about Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana.

Sanjana's cameo appearances:

Sanjana has made cameo appearances in a couple of movies. She had played the role of Mandy Kaul, the younger sister of Nargis Fakri's character Heer Kaul in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. In an Instagram post, Sanjana recently revealed, "At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to 'audition' then & there itself, and went on to cast me as 'Mandy' in Rockstar."

The 23-year-old had also essayed the younger version of Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and a small part in Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey Returns. Besides these three films, Sanjana has appeared in several commercials for brands including Cadbury, Dabur, Coca-Cola, Tanishq, Aircel and Myntra.

Sanjana's academic qualification:

Coming to her academic background, Sanjana was a brilliant student. According to a few reports, she is a gold medallist from Delhi University and was awarded by LK Advani for her brilliant performance in school. Sanjana has completed her undergraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also worked as a journalist. Not just that, the actress has also gained some marketing experience as a trainee at Viacom Motion Pictures.

Another fascinating fact about the newbie is that Mira Rajput is reportedly her college senior. Both the ladies have graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women. While Shahid Kapoor's wife graduated in the year 2015, Sanjana completed her degree in 2017.

#DilBecharaDay

Meanwhile, ahead of Dil Bechara release, fans have started trending #DilBecharaDay on Twitter. From fans and celebrities, every admirer of the late actor is urging people to watch the movie and make it the most-watched movie on an OTT platform.