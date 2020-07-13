Director Mukesh Chhabra has one more character in his film Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, that he talks about very fondly. It's the bike with a side car that is seen very often in the film.

Describing the bike Mukesh said in a statement, "Our film actually has this bike, which is Manny's bike and it has a side car, so we used to keep singing songs from the movie and taking the bike for a spin. The weather in Jamshedpur was so unpredictable, it suddenly used to rain and we loved running out in to the rain like small kids."

He added about his friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput, "We actually used to always be other's stress buster. Whenever we used to get an opportunity we used to dance and sing on set."

When Sushant grooved to SRK's song from 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet ever since he passed away. Actress Swastika Mukherjee, the late actor's co-star in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, recently took to her Instagram account and shared an old video of him.

In the video, Sushant dances along with Swastika on a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman".

Swastika, who also shares screen space with Sushant in the upcoming film Dil Bechara, wrote, "He danced with #kizie and then he danced with me. I'd like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love."

Kizie is the screen name of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's love interest in Dil Bechara. The movie is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. It will release on July 24 on Hotstar.