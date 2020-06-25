Hindustan Unilever, one of India's top consumer giant, announced on Thursday that it would rebrand its skin lightening cream 'Fair and Lovely' by dropping 'fair' word from the product. This move apparently came after receiving a massive backlash for endorsing stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

"We're committed to a skin care portfolio that's inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That's why we're removing the words 'fairness', 'whitening' & 'lightening' from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name," the official Twitter handle of Hindustan Unilever had tweeted. The announcement came after their rival Johnson & Johnson said that they would stop the sale of skin-whitening creams.

Suhana Khan lauds decision amid racism debate

Many people including Shah Rukh Khan's 20-year-old daughter Suhana Khan who has lauded the decision amid the racism debate. Not to forget that Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador of men's fairness cream called 'Fair and Handsome'.

She took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Hindustan Unilever announced that it would rebrand its skin-lightening cream 'Fair and Lovely', and drop the word 'Fair' from the product. It has also committed that it will remove all suggestions that success is linked to skin tone or colour in its communication."

Suhana's lockdown diaries

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family. She turned 20 on May 22. She had been spending her quarantine time taking belly dance lessons over video call.

Suhana Khan's trianer Sanjana Muthreja had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her belly dance session.

Sanjana posted a throwback picture of herself and Suhana from last year and juxtaposed it onto a current photo of the two.

"Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up

#onlinebellydanceclass#artofbellydancewithsanjana," she captioned the image.

A few days ago, Suhana shared a few images from her "home photoshoot", flaunting long hair and a no-makeup look.